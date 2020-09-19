WFPK’s own Otis Junior and fellow Louisville artist James Lindsey can now be heard in a new nationwide commercial campaign for Bud Light’s Platinum Seltzer. “Wanna Shine,” a song regularly played on WFPK since it’s release in 2017 on Lindsey’s Same Sky LP, finds the hook on repeat while images of various flavors of the beverage are quickly modeled. Watch the ad below with the full version of the song following.

Introducing Bud Light Platinum Seltzer. 8% alcohol and made with agave. It comes in Wild Berry, Citrus, and Blood Orange. pic.twitter.com/sZsSHWxle8 — Bud Light (@budlight) September 3, 2020