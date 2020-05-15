Louisville band Jameron dropped a new single today from their forthcoming EP called “Venture”. The EP will be out on June 12th. About the recording from the band:

“We recorded the tracks at Earthtone Analog Recording Co. in Corydon, IN with Chet Surgener and Sarah Breit and they were mixed and mastered by Donnie Bott at BBDLabs. The EP is set to release Friday, June 12th.”

Performers on this EP:

Cameron Culbertson (Guitar/Vocals)

Jackson Hallahan (Drums/Vocals)

Meg Bridges (Vocals)

Paul Braun (Percussion)

Jeff Winner (Bass)

Matt Thomasson (Saxophone)