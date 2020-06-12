Louisville jam band Jameron has produced a fun new album of original songs and grooves for the Summer and it’s out today! We’ve been playing the title track “Venture”. They recorded the tracks at Earthtone Analog Recording Co. in Corydon, IN with Chet Surgener and Sarah Breit and they were mixed and mastered by Donnie Bott at BBDLabs. Jameron is:

Cameron Culbertson (Guitar/Vocals)

Jackson Hallahan (Drums/Vocals)

Meg Bridges (Vocals/Aux Percussion)

Paul Braun (Percussion)

Jeff Winner (Bass)

Matt Thomasson (Saxophone)

Jordan Egland-Smith (Saxophone)