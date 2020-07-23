Jamie Kennedy speaks with Kyle Meredith about hosting the 8th season of Coming To The Stage, now on Comedy Dynamics, and his new Tubi standup special, Stoopid Smart. Kennedy discusses an artist’s journey to get their 10,000 hours, how many comedians are able to find fame much sooner than in the past, self depreciation, and the art of the callback and flow. The Scream star also talks about impersonating Matthew McConaughey, his huge respect for Hannah Gadsby, and starring in Tremors 5 and 6 with Michael Gross.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.