We haven’t had new music from Janelle Monaé since 2018’s Dirty Computer, but now she has blessed us with a new single– one that takes on voter suppression.

“Turntables” was written for the new film All In: The Fight for Democracy, a documentary about the former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and her voting-rights crusade.

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Monaé said of the new track:

“We are changing things. The tables are turning. The rooster has come home to roost. So this song is capturing direction. And when you think about a record, when you think about a record spinning, when you think about the revolutions per minute, it’s all connected. And that is what this song means. This song doesn’t mean that I’m the leader, that I’m here to tell you what to do, how to fix things. I’m simply watching, examining and wanting to highlight all of the people who are on the front lines, fighting for our democracy, fighting against racial inequalities, fighting against white supremacy, fighting against systemic racism and systemic oppression. So this song is to keep us motivated. This song is to lift up and keep us galvanized when we’re fatigued. And this song is really for the people.”

All In: The Fight for Democracy is in limited theaters now and will be streaming on Amazon Prime September 18th.

Check out “Turntables”… (LANGUAGE)

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream