Jarvis Cocker gives Kyle Meredith a ring to gab about Beyond The Pale, an album that finds him with a new band called JARV IS. The Pulp frontman tells us how many of the songs were finished live on stage, taking inspiration from Leonard Cohen and the fine line between direct inspiration and mimicry, and writing about human statues. Cocker also draws the line from his themes to our current need for communication and briefly revisits Pulp’s “Like A Friend” from the Great Expectations soundtrack.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the tracks below.