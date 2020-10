Friday night the Grammys honored multiple Lifetime Achievement recipients on Great Performances: GRAMMY Salute To Music Legends.

You can check out the entire show below, which includes our favorite performances: John Prine tributes from Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires (“Storm Windows”), as well as Brandi Carlile (“I Remember Everything”), plus Yola‘s take on Sister Rosetta Tharpe‘s “Up Above My Head, I Hear Music In The Air.”

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream