Did you catch Jason Isbell‘s livestream at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville on Friday?

Joined by wife, Amanda Shires, Isbell performed his new album Reunions in its entirety, with any proceeds helping Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit crew as well as MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund. Fans streaming may have also gotten a look at themselves, as screens inside Brooklyn Bowl showed viewers tuning in to the show.

The entire show was amazing, but check out the encore where Isbell and Shires not only perform “Cover Me Up” from his 2013 album, Southeastern, but also a marvelous cover of Warren Zevon‘s “Mutineer”…

