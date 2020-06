In May Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires performed at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville and while it was a virtually empty audience due to COVID-19, the duo celebrated the release of Isbell’s new Reunions album by performing it in its entirety.

Now that first set is being released as Reunions: Live At Brooklyn Bowl Nashville and Bandcamp is donating 100% of its revenue share today, June 19 through 11:59 p.m. PT to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Reunions: Live At Brooklyn Bowl Nashville by Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires

