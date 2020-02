We’re finally getting some exciting details on Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit‘s next album, as well as a first single! Reunions is rumored to come out May 15th and is once again being produced by Dave Cobb, who helmed Isbell’s last three albums as well. Check out the new track, “Be Afraid”…

And don’t forget WFPK presents 400 Unit member Amanda Shires this Wednesday at Headliners Music Hall!

