Jason Isbell gathered his 400 Unit— remotely, obviously, with the exception of wife and bandmate Amanda Shires by his side– to perform a fan favorite, the title track from his acclaimed 2015 album, Something More Than Free.

Joined by band members Sadler Vaden, Chad Gamble, Jimbo Hart and Derry deBorja, check out the video…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream