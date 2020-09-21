In the latest installment of Amanda Shires‘ I So Lounging livestream series, husband Jason Isbell took the opportunity to react to Van Morrison‘s recent disavowal of wearing masks and Morrison’s claims that scientists were making up “crooked facts” about COVID-19.

“I’m gonna do this song in remembrance of when Van was merely not nice and wasn’t public about his denial of science,” he added, before putting on a ski mask. “I don’t know that this’ll protect me from the virus, but I’d like for it to protect me from Van.”

Isbell and Shires, at the request of Shires’ mother, then performed Morrison’s 1970 classic, “Into the Mystic”.

The entire live stream is worth your time, but the Van Morrison discussion starts around 19:44…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream