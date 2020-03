Some of our favorite artists have contributed to a project for the Alzheimer’s Association, from Sting to Sharon Van Etten, Band of Horses, Joan Jett and more. We particularly love this John Prine cover by Jason Isbell, accompanied by wife and fellow artist Amanda Shires. Give a listen to their version of “Hello In There…”

Here’s a behind the scenes look at the recording of “Hello In There”:

