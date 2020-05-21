Louisville based rockers Jaye Jayle featuring Evan Patterson teamed up with Ben Chisholm (White Horse, Revelator, Chelsea Wolfe) to create a film noir video of their new song “Guntime”. The new album Prisyn on Sargent Records drops on August 7, 2020.

Prisyn’s first single, “Guntime,” foreshadows the record as a whole, and boasts gloomy electric piano lounge vibes with lyrics that capture a haunting experience of having a car full of teenagers point an Uzi at the Jaye Jayle tour van as they drove into Paris, creating a strange sense of distance to the event, as if it was viewed in an out-of-body experience. The song’s accompanying music video was directed by Evan Patterson.