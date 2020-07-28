Jefferson Starship’s David Friedberg jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to discuss the 45th anniversary of the band’s sophomore album, Red Octopus. The singer/guitarist talks about the variation of styles heard on the record, how the band kept a family environment even with a revolving door of members, and how Miracles became an unlikely hit. Friedberg then goes on to give us a scoop on the band’s upcoming album, Mother of the Sun – their first since 2008 – and it’s first two singles, one of which was written by the retired Grace Slick and the other a tribute to founding member Paul Kantner.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.