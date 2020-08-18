Jehnny Beth calls up Kyle Meredith to speak about To Live Is To Love. The Savages front woman discusses working with Nine Inch Nails’ Atticus Ross and taking inspiration from Carl Sagan and Henry Rollins. Beth also dives into the LP’s themes of guilt, sexuality, religion, while noting that “the core of the record is my shameful faults.” The French multimedia artist also talks about how her many projects intersect, including the record’s companion book, CALM: Crimes Against Love Memories.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.