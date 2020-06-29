When you were larger than life like the late, great “Queen of Soul”, your bio just screams to be put to celluloid. And there are not one, but two, Aretha Franklin biopics in the works!

One stars Cynthia Erivo and will be part of National Geographic‘s Genius limited series, while the other is a star-studded event starring Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson. The latter is tentatively slated to arrive in theaters in December and also features Forest Whitaker, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Mary J. Blige and Titus Burgess.

This teaser trailer already has us excited to see the whole project come to fruition!

