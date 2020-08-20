Legendary founder of The Youngbloods, Jesse Colin Young speaks with Kyle Meredith about re-recording the 60s anthem Let’s Get Together to help feed hungry people through a partnership with SongAid and Why Hunger. Young tells us about tapping his friend Steve Miller, of the Steve Miller Band, to join him on the new version, how it all meant much more that the track was released on Juneteenth, and how the song speaks to now as much as it did during the original counterculture era. The songwriter also discusses last year’s comeback record, Dreamers, and continuing to write about injustice through his sixty year career.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.