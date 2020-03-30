We’ve all been shaken by the news of John Prine‘s hospitalization for COVID-19 and Louisville’s own Jim James is no exception.

The My Morning Jacket frontman shared a cover of Prine’s “All the Best” on Instagram with the message: “sending so much love and healing energy to john and his family right now. you are in our prayers and in our hearts. peace and love now and forever.”

James has covered the song several times before, but this version is particularly poignant.

