There was a virtual version of the Newport Folk Festival over the weekend that culminated with a program called Our Voices Together that ended with a most impressive performance!

My Morning Jacket‘s Jim James led an all-star version of the 1965 Jackie DeShannon hit “What the World Needs Now Is Love” with help from Lucius, Yola, Valerie June, Grace Potter, Julien Baker, Andrew Bird, Chris Thile, Courtney Marie Andrews, Hiss Golden Messenger and more!

Prepare to be inspired.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream