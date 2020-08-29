A new documentary called Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President explores the connections to the music world during the former President’s administration from 1977-81 and beyond.

Called “part-rockumentary, part-presidential portrait”, the intriguing trailer features the likes of Bob Dylan, U2‘s Bono, Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood and the late Gregg Allman.

Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President will be screened in theaters and virtual cinemas on September 9th, before a physical release on October 9th and an airing on CNN on January 3rd.

