You’ve probably heard us playing Nick Cave‘s take on T. Rex‘s “Cosmic Dancer” from a forthcoming tribute to the glam rockers. Now we have another look at Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex from Joan Jett!

Jett also takes on a track from T. Rex’s iconic Electric Warrior album, putting her spin on “Jeepster”…

Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan And T. Rex comes out September 4th.

