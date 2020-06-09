Louisville native Joan Osborne will release a new album this September!

Trouble and Strife drops September 18th and will be Osborne’s first album of new material since 2014’s Love and Hate. She not only produced it, she wrote or co-wrote all ten songs.

Unafraid to tackle important issues, Trouble and Strife gracefully and endearingly touches on immigration, corruption, and on this first single, gender nonconformity. Give a listen to the touching “Boy Dontcha Know”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream