Joan Osborne hops on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about Trouble and Strife, an album she calls her most political, focusing on themes of gender expression, immigration, and taking inspiration from Bob Dylan. Osborne, who’s originally from right outside of Louisville, also discusses what it’s been like to watch her hometown during the Breonna Taylor era as well as the power of protests. Then the clocks are turned back to 1995 for the 25th anniversary of her breakthrough LP, Relish. We’re told the story of Prince covering the album’s hit single, “One Of Us,” and the time he invited her into a private room to talk during one of his infamous parties.

Watch or listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.