Former Blue Oyster Cult bassist Joe Bouchard speaks with Kyle Meredith about his new solo album, Strange Legends, which finds the songwriter embodying several strange characters throughout the LP. Bouchard discusses the lost art of the rock instrumental, covering The Kinks, and his ability to make happy songs sound dark. He also discusses Don’t Fear the Reaper as an anthem for the apocalypse, it’s use in Stephen King’s The Stand, and the Cowbell Edition of this new LP.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.