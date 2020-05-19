Not even the COVID-19 lockdown can stop the annual Joey Ramone Birthday Bash from happening!

Today would have been the Ramones frontman’s 69th birthday so tonight at 8PM ET the tribute show will be livestreamed and features a lot of familiar names. CJ Ramone, Richie Ramone, Blondie‘s Clem Burke, Glen Matlock of the Sex Pistols, and MC5 guitarist Wayne Kramer are scheduled to perform.

The post announcing the event said: “You don’t need a ticket, you don’t need a plane, train or automobile. you don’t anything more than you have right now. Just come back here on May 19th @ 8PM EST and we’ll all celebrate the birth, life, and music of Joey Ramone together!”

The concert will be aired for free on Joey Ramone’s Facebook page with audience members being encouraged to donate to the Joey Ramone Foundation for Lymphoma Research.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream