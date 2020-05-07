Sad news for fans of the Cincinnati bands Ass Ponys and Wussy, as pedal steel and guitar player John Erhardt has passed away.

Bandmate Chuck Cleaver announced the news on Facebook, saying, “There’s no easy way to say this but our friend and band mate John Erhardt has left us. He died this past Monday. The details aren’t ours to know or share so as a courtesy please don’t inquire.”

Cleaver went on to explain how after the Ass Ponys were no more and he later started Wussy, Erhardt “through some sort of osmosis” joined Wussy, adding, “he just showed up at a practice one night and never left.”

Erhardt leaves behind a wife, Denise, and a daughter, Ivy.

