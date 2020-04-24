Two amazing Grammy-winning singer-songwriters have come together with an empowering song you would assume was written in the wake of the coronavirus. But you’d be wrong.

John Paul White and Rosanne Cash actually wrote “We’re All In This Together Now” in 2019 but it remained unreleased until the right moment came along and the pandemic certainly fit that bill.

On Twitter White said: “I’ve been chomping at the bit to share this. My hero/friend @rosannecash and I wrote this last year. We loved it, but the moment hadn’t come for its release – till now.”

Proceeds from the song will help out-of-work musicians and other artists in New York City, Muscle Shoals, Nashville and other cities through Music Health Alliance and MusiCares.

