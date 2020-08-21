You’ve probably heard by now that the late, great John Prine used to work as a mailman for the United States Postal Service before his career took off. Prine apparently wrote some of his most beloved songs while working there and his estate hopes to carry on his appreciation with a “Singing Mailman” t-shirt!

Prine’s social media accounts said they would be “giving a portion of proceeds to the Postal Employees’ Relief Fund from all purchases of the John Prine “Singing Mailman” shirt, which will include four limited edition JP postcards. We hope you will send these as a way of saying “Hello in There!”

