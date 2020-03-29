We’re sending positive thoughts and much love to one of our favorite artists, John Prine. It was announced on Prine’s Twitter account that he had been hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms:

An update on John pic.twitter.com/fPQbv0tLyB — John Prine (@JohnPrineMusic) March 29, 2020

It was previously announced on March 20th, that Prine’s wife, Fiona, has tested positive for the coronavirus, but at that time Prine’s test was “indeterminate.”

John Prine is also scheduled to perform two shows at the Louisville Palace in May, but that was already in doubt due to the pandemic.

Our prayers are with John, Fiona, and their entire family.

wfpk.org/stream