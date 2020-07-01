The late John Prine has received an amazing posthumous tribute. He is the first person to be named Illinois’ honorary poet laureate!

Governor JB Pritzker announced it was an honor to name the state’s first honorary poet laureate, saying “John Prine leaves behind an unparalleled musical legacy and was beloved by family and millions of fans who hope that in Heaven he finds Paradise waitin’ just as he longed for.”

Prine passed away in April due to complications of COVID-19.

This is the final song Prine recorded:

