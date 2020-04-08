The news we’ve been dreading has sadly arrived: John Prine has passed away at the age of 73, due to complications of COVID-19.

On March 20, Prine’s wife and manager, Fiona Whelan Prine, tested positive for COVID-19. Prine was also tested at that time without clear results. Later he was hospitalized with symptoms and had been on a ventilator for 12 days.

A national treasure and all-time WFPK Favorite, John Prine was an active composer, recording artist, and live performer since the early 1970’s, and will be best remembered for his humorous lyrics and songs about love, life, current events and social commentary. His songs were deceptively simple and full of amazing characters. Our lives are richer for having experienced his music and he’ll live forever through his legacy of song.

Read more about John Prine at the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame page.

wfpk.org/stream