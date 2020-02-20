Good news, bad news. The bad news is John Prine recently aggravated an old hip injury, resulting in hip replacement surgery and the cancellation of several shows. The good news? He plans to be back on the road by April so his upcoming Louisville performances shouldn’t be affected!

WFPK is proud to present John Prine— along with Kentuckian Kelsey Waldon— at the Louisville Palace May 22nd and 23rd. In fact, you can even click HERE for a chance to win tickets to the Friday, May 22nd show.

To get you ready, enjoy Prine’s video for “Lonesome Friends of Science” from his latest album, The Tree of Forgiveness…

