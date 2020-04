When Louisville’s Johnny Evans isn’t helming the blog Dogs’ Opinions Matter, he may be found writing songs. And being married to a doctor during a pandemic has impelled him to write a song that is particularly personal.

Dedicated to the health care workers of Kentuckiana, Evans says the tune “tells our story and thanks those who are risking their lives.” Check out “Covid Stranger”…

