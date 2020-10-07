Johnny Nash has died.

The singer-songwriter was best known for his million-selling anthem “I Can See Clearly Now.” His son, Johnny Nash Jr., tells The Associated Press his dad died of natural causes at his home in Houston.

Nash was in his early 30’s when “I Can See Clearly Now” topped the charts in 1972, but he also ran a record company and as an American-born reggae singer, helped to launch the career of his friend Bob Marley. His biggest hit, “I Can See Clearly Now”, is considered an inspirational tune, but it’s said that he wrote it as he “looked all around” after recovering from cataract surgery. The classic tune was covered by artists ranging from Ray Charles and Donny Osmond to Soul Asylum and Jimmy Cliff, whose version was featured in the 1993 movie “Cool Runnings.” It also turned up in the film “Thelma and Louise.”

Johnny Nash was 80.