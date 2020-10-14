Yes co-founder John Anderson gives Kyle Meredith a call to talk about 1000 Hands: Chapter One, a new solo album that’s taken 30 years to finish. Anderson walks us through the origins of the tracks and why it’s taken so long to complete, having Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson as a guest and what their relationship is like, where he gets his sense of melody, and the vocalizations he does each day. The prog-legend also discusses the four new songs to be written for the album, their themes of living in the Now, and quest to figure out where music comes from. We’re also treated to the news of the followup, Chapter Two, which Anderson says should be finished by Christmas and hopeful for a Spring/Summer release. The collection will feature a cover of John Lennon’s Nobody Told Me.