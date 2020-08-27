Jon Batiste, the band leader seen nightly on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Nabil Ayers, the US general manager for 4AD, both join Kyle Meredith to discuss how Black Lives Matter has affected their work and the entire music industry. Batiste talks about leading protests on the streets of New York, the importance of voting in the upcoming election, and his newest single, “We Are”. Ayers then speaks about his recent NY Times article about Ed Eckstine, the first black person appointed president of a major U.S. record label, the industry’s approach to Blackout Tuesday, and the autobiography he’s working on about his own history in the business.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.