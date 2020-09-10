An massive five-CD Joni Mitchell box set featuring almost six hours of previously unreleased recordings by the acclaimed singer/songwriter spanning from 1963 through 1967 will arrive next month!

Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 1 comes out October 30th and will be the first in a series of planned compilations that will present previously unheard and rare Mitchell recordings like demos, live performances, and recordings from radio and TV appearances.

The box set also contains a 40-page booklet with largly unseen photos from Mitchell’s personal archives, plus new liner notes featuring conversations between Joni and music journalist/filmmaker Cameron Crowe.

Not enough good Joni Mitchell news for you? A new official Joni Mitchell website and social media pages have also been launched!

As an ideal preview, check out Mitchell on a very early recording of “House of the Rising Sun”, made when she was just 19 years old…

