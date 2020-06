It’s been seven years since Icelandic band Sigur Ros released a new album, but at least frontman Jonsi will be sharing an LP soon!

Shiver arrives October 2nd and will feature contributions by Robyn and Liz Fraser of Cocteau Twins.

The album will be Jonsi‘s first solo effort since 2010 and according to the press release, “plumbs the depths of the human experience and our connection to the natural world.”

Check out the video for “Swill”…

