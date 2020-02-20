The Portland-based family band Joseph made a big splash in 2016 when their single “White Flag” rose to #1 on the AAA charts. Natalie, Allison, and Meegan have been through a lot since then, and despite being sisters they came dangerously close to discontinuing the band.

“There’s so many obstacles that come against you, and you have to be together and on the same page within the three of you,” explained the eldest sister Natalie during their visit to the WFPK Performance Studio. “You have to stay open over and over again because naturally there’s going to be things that divide you, and I think we had just come to a huge division where it was like we weren’t able to talk about it and we weren’t on the same page, and so [the lead single “Fighter”] was really just talking about begging each other to be honest and open so that we could move through it and keep going.”

Move through it they did, and those experiences helped shape their latest album, “Good Luck, Kid.” The band is currently touring the U.S., including a stop this week at Louisville’s Mercury Ballroom. Prior to their show, Joseph paid a visit to the WFPK Performance Studio to treat our listeners to an exclusive performance. In addition to the first single and closing track from the new album, the band also blessed us with a Tom Waits cover that was used as the title track for the tribute album “Come On Up to the House: Women Sing Waits.”

