Video
May 05, 2020

If you’re on any form of social media, you’ve no doubt seen the viral video of toddler Jolee Dunn, guitar in hand, enthusiastically chirping “I Wonder What’s Inside Your Butthole.”

This musical endeavor inspired Australian singer-songwriter Ben Lee and How I Met Your Mother actor Josh Radnor (who perform together as Radnor and Lee) to expand on this, um, unusual concept…

Mel Fisher
By Mel Fisher @onairmel
Mel is the WFPK mid-day host.