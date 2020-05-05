If you’re on any form of social media, you’ve no doubt seen the viral video of toddler Jolee Dunn, guitar in hand, enthusiastically chirping “I Wonder What’s Inside Your Butthole.”

This musical endeavor inspired Australian singer-songwriter Ben Lee and How I Met Your Mother actor Josh Radnor (who perform together as Radnor and Lee) to expand on this, um, unusual concept…

We loved this and did our own version. https://t.co/pBaB0FCIEP pic.twitter.com/sNPGPIoPbu — Radnor & Lee (@radnorandlee) May 4, 2020

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream