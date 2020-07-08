Joywave’s Daniel Armbruster speaks with Kyle Meredith about Possession, an album that finds the artist writing about subjects bigger than himself and how being a history major affects his writing, especially on subjects like gun violence and the nonstop news cycle. Ambruster goes on to discuss how quarantine has allowed for more self discovery, how one of his earlier songs (the Big Data collab “Dangerous”) helped inspire Fortnite’s direction, and a new side project that has yet to debut with Jason Suwito from Sir Sly.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.