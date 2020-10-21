Julien Baker will release her third studio album early next year– her first since 2017’s Turn Out the Lights.

Little Oblivions arrives February 26th and we get our first taste of it with this new single, which Baker says is “a song about vices, both the obvious and the more insidious ways that they show up in the human experience. I started writing this song two years ago and it began as a very literal examination of addiction. For awhile, I only had the first verse, which is just a really candid confrontation of the cognitive dissonance a person who struggles with substance abuse can feel—the overwhelming evidence that this substance is harming you, and the counterintuitive but very real craving for the relief it provides. When I revisited the song I started thinking about the parallels between the escapism of substance abuse and the other various means of escapism that had occupied a similar, if less easily identifiable, space in my psyche.”

Check out the video for “Faith Healer”…

