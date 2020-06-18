Louisville Waterfront Park‘s Juneteenth Jubilee celebrates the June 19, 1865 announcement of the abolition of the remaining enslaved African-Americans in the Confederacy.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2nd annual celebration will be a virtual one with an educational video series beginning June 19, 2020.

A new episode of the seven part series will premier each Friday June 19th through July 31st online at ourwaterfront.org and broadcast at noon on Wave Country with Dawne Gee.

Produced in partnership with Actors Theatre and Jecorey “1200” Arthur, the series is directed by Arthur, who also performs. Other performers include AMPED, Chanson Calhoun, Chase Dean, Dave Clark Trio, Hannah Drake, Jamesse, Jason Clayborn and the Atmosphere Changers, Jason Clayborn, JD Green, Maestro J, Pat Mathison, Sheryl Rouse, The La’Nita Rocknettes School of Dance and The Untouchables.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream