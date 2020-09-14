Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve no doubt seen the “drum-offs” between Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and 10-year-old musician, Nandi Bushell, and every time we’re convinced it can’t get any better, it magically does!

Grohl has once again taken things to another level by writing and performing a “theme song” for Bushell– with assistance from “The Grohlettes”– and it’s, naturally, fantastic.

Watch Bushell’s adorable reaction while watching his performance…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream