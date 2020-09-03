jxdn gives Kyle Meredith a call to talk about the seemingly overnight success of his music career after making a name for himself on TikTok over the last couple of years. The rising star discusses being inspired to take on songwriting after seeing Juice Wrld in concert, being Travis Barker of Blink 182’s first signee to his new record label and writing/recording with the pop-punk legend. Texas born and Tennessee raised, JXDN also tells us about pushing against the judgmental southern environment that he grew up in, having supportive pastor parents, and the stories behind Angels & Demons and So What!.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.