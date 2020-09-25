Kansas lead singer Ronnie Platt gives Kyle Meredith a shout to discuss The Absence of Presence. This is the 2nd Kansas album for the former Shooting Star frontman, and Platt tells us about a new confidence going into this set, as well as the challenge of being a singer in a prog band and how new music speaks to their legacy. Platt also talks about Circus of Illusion, which he penned the lyrics for, and that album title, which like so many others, unintentionally speaks to an isolated world.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.