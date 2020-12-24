Did you know?

– Kathleen Edwards spent time living in Korea during her formative years.

– Kathleen opened a coffee shop in Ontario called Quitters Coffee.

– Kathleen’s first band was named after a Cormac McCarthy novel.

This time we KNOW you have things to learn from this episode of The First Cut, because as Kathleen said… “I’ve never told anyone this, this is super weird secrety stuff!”

