Katie Toupin has released the catchy new song “Don’t Wanna Die”. She spoke with John Timmons by phone about the new tune, it’s back story, her journey to sobriety, and burying the “formerly with….” tag while taking control of her identity. She also talked future recording, life on the road without a home, and her upcoming tour. We’re happy to announce that she will be joining us for Live Lunch on May 8!

More info: Official Instagram Twitter Facebook