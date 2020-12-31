Denmark’s Roskilde Festival is going into the new year with high hopes. The Danish festival announced on Wednesday, December 30th that they “think there is a need and reason to be hopeful,” and named Kendrick Lamar one of biggest reasons. After having to postpone this year, like every other festival in the world, Roskilde Festival 2021 has Lamar and a list of other big names set to return to the stage.

The put out an excited statement describing how, “Lamar first visited Roskilde Festival in 2013 when he played an unforgettable concert on the Arena stage.” The statement continues saying, “When he returned two years later, he had just released the masterpiece To Pimp a Butterfly, and the concert on the Orange Stage was a true show of force. Two albums later – and with new material along the way – he is once again ready to take Roskilde Festival’s main stage with a concert that is likely to be one of the absolute highlights of the summer.”

The event is set for June 26-July 3 of 2021, almost 50 years after the original Roskilde Festival, and they’re building an impressive lineup for the occasion. Other acts include The Strokes, Tyler, The Creator, Haim, FKA Twigs, Anderson .Paak, Big Thief, Deftones, Doja Cat, Fontaines D.C., Megan Thee Stallion, and many more.

Some artists who were booked for the original 2020 lineup will not be returning in 2021, including Taylor Swift, Kacey Musgraves, The Roots, Brittany Howard and Waxachatchee.

Check out the announcement below.